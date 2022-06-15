UIL ponders ban of freshmen in varsity sports

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday brought the summer meeting for UIL which acts as the governing body of public school sports here in Texas and they had a couple big items up for discussion.

The one rule change that seemed to draw the most interest was a proposal to prohibit freshmen from participating in varsity competitions.

This would mean that any ninth grader wouldn’t be allowed to compete at high school’s highest level.

Other rules that were discussed had a shot clock being implemented in basketball moving soccer from the spring to the fall and making all playoff baseball series a best of three unless both coaches agreed to a one game series in 5A and 6A.

After all was said and done, not much changed, as UIL rejected the proposal on freshmen.

As for the other big changes, the committee took no action on them or proposed a study of the proposed rules for future consideration.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.