Eighth Grader of the Month
UISD investigates alleged threat made by summer school student

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - UISD is investigating a threat allegedly made by one of its students on Tuesday.

The district said a student attending summer school at United Middle School allegedly shared with another student disturbing details about harming one of his friends.

The student also allegedly shared he wished to hurt others and burn the school down.

Campus police continue the investigation into the matter.

Coming up on KGNS News the evening edition, we’ll speak to the district about the incident.

