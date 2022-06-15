UISD investigates alleged threat made by summer school student

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - UISD is investigating a threat allegedly made by one of its students on Tuesday.

The district said a student attending summer school at United Middle School allegedly shared with another student disturbing details about harming one of his friends.

The student also allegedly shared he wished to hurt others and burn the school down.

Campus police continue the investigation into the matter.

