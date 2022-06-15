Shop Local
Undocumented immigrants attempt to cross Eagle Pass Port of entry

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAGLE PASS, TX. (KGNS) - Over two dozen undocumented immigrants are apprehended by federal agents after allegedly attempting to cross a port of entry in Eagle Pass.

According to a media outlet out of Piedras Negras, Tuesday at around 5 p.m. several undocumented people allegedly escaped the National Institute of Migration Facility causing damage to the federal compound.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official, the group of 25 people ran across the Camino Real International Bridge in Eagle Pass but were intercepted by CBP officers.

The officers processed the individuals under the Title 42 law which immediately expels undocumented people back to Mexico.

According to a CBP spokesperson, during the incident, bridge traffic was temporarily halted and jersey barriers were placed at the middle of the bridge.

