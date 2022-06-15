Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

WATCH: Police chase ends in high-speed crash in New Orleans

A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured in New Orleans on Tuesday.
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured in New Orleans on Tuesday, WVUE reported.

Police say that three vehicles were involved in the wreck, and all who were injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No fatalities were reported.

The dramatic scene was captured on surveillance video from a business in the area.

In the video, a blue car being tailed by New Orleans police speeds through a red light at an intersection, careening into the passenger’s side of a white truck. The truck flips over onto its hood, smashing the front end of a third car and coming to rest on its passenger’s side door.

The New Orleans Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau is investigating to ensure officers followed proper protocol.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentencing hearing underway for man accused of criminal negligence homicide
Man accused of criminal negligence homicide sentenced to 2 years
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Laredo Fire Dept. helps transport victims into Laredo after accident in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo Fire Dept. helps transport victims into Laredo after accident in Nuevo Laredo
Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard
Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard
covid cases increase in webb county
Covid Risk Level Increases in Webb County

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington. The high court...
Justices dismiss Trump-era immigration case, in a Biden win
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
This May 2022 handout photo released by Operation Underground Railroad shows Hidu, an...
Electronic-sniffing dog helps in pedophilia arrest in Mexico
Webb County Correctional officers seize drugs during booking