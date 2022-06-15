Webb Co. Democratic Party to select Constable Precinct 1 nominee

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, June 15, the Webb County Democratic party will meet to decide who will be their nomination for the Constable Precinct 1 seat.

The 15 precinct chairs are meeting the eight applicants to get a better idea of who they are. The selected candidate will represent the Democratic party in November when voters will choose the leader of the Webb County Constable Precinct One office. The Republican party and Independent party can chose their own candidate to run against the Democratic nominee.

At 6 p.m., the Webb County Democratic party will be live streaming the results of their decision on their Facebook page.

Former Precinct One Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigned from the position after more than 17 years in office. He has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to soliciting prostitution and is currently awaiting sentencing.

