Webb County approves funds to help fund Veterans Treatment Program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners approve $400,000 in federal funds that will help keep a program alive that provides services to veterans.

The Webb County Veterans Treatment Program aids veterans, their spouses and dependents that might have a criminal case.

The program is run by veterans for veterans, and it provides services such as clinical counseling, peer support and pro-bono legal services.

Both the 406th and the 341st District Courts work together to operate the program.

Judge Beckie Palomo says the program operates a minimum of 12 months, there’s some veterans that require additional assistance and they don’t kick anyone out at six months, they continue to help them.

Palomo adds that the program is to get veterans to the point where they have competed their treatment and they feel that they can stand on their own.

The program began in 2017 and 97 veterans graduated in 2021.

