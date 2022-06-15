Webb County Correctional officers seize drugs during booking

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man behind bars finds himself in even more trouble after authorities found him in possession of drugs.

The incident happened on Sunday night at the Webb County Jail during intake procedures.

Luis Mario Cortez, 18 was brought in on possession of marijuana charges, during booking, correctional officers found a folded $5 bill that contained white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

He was charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility, state jail felony.

