14th Day in a Row >100F, More to Come

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large hot tropical airmass shows no sign of moving anywhere any time soon. This system is characterized by mostly sunny hot days with lower afternoon humidity as dry air above mixes in. Each night is a bit on the humid side as we lose the stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating, and dry air above does not mix in at that time. The weather will not change much during the 7 day forecast period.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.