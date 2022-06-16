Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Butcher shop opens meat vending machine to bring in the bacon

A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat. (Source: KOVR, ERIC VELDMAN MILLER, CNN)
By Andrew Haubner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (KOVR) – A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat.

The idea is to make quality products available both before his store opens and after it closes.

“We wanted to expand our hours,” butcher Eric Veldman Miller explained. “We wanted to expand to seven days originally.”

With staffing shortages nationwide and upfront costs skyrocketing, Miller and his partners came up with the idea to create a vending machine.

“All the products that go in there are ground fresh and then vacuum sealed here in the shop,” Miller said.

Customers tap the type of meat they want on the screen, swipe a card and leave with the food.

While it’s designed for after-hours customers, people can use the machine during store hours if they just want quick convenience.

Miller hopes the vending machine is another way to generate revenue even when his butcher shop is closed.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in south Laredo
Car accident reported on Zapata Highway
Driver arrested after high-speed chase results in crash
Driver arrested after vehicle chase results in a crash on Tilden Avenue
UISD investigating threat made by student
UISD investigates alleged threat made by summer school student
Luis Mario Cortez 18
Webb County Correctional officers seize drugs during booking
Attorney says they will appeal.
Man guilty of Criminal Negligent Homicide sentenced to two years in prison

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession
Bridgette Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.
Inmates save officer from assault at detention center
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy
Customers tap the type of meat they want on the screen, swipe a card and leave with the meat.
Butcher shop opens meat vending machine to bring in the bacon