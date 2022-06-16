FDA votes in favor of approving Covid-19 vaccines for young children

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An FDA advisory panel recently supported the use of Covid-19 vaccines for children ages six months to five-years-old.

On Wednesday, all 21 vaccine advisers voted in favor of expanding emergency-use authorization of the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines to include the younger kids, agreeing the vaccine would offer more benefits than risks.

Former health authority Dr. Victor Trevino says it’s now up to the CDC to approve the vaccines for young children.

Dr. Trevino says although there haven’t been many cases of small children diagnosed with severe Covid-19 symptoms, it’s better to protect them from the virus before they contract it.

Dr. Trevino says that when someone contracts the virus, they have a certain degree of severity depending on their age group and if they have underlying conditions.

The former health authority goes on to say that while we have not seen any severity of illness in children, they do not want to risk anything.

If the vaccines are signed off on by the FDA and the CDC, Doctor Trevino says shots could be available hopefully by the 21st of June.

