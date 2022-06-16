Gateway City Pride Festival to return with increased security

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Gateway City is ready for another year of pride, as the second pride parade is just around the corner.

In light of a recent attack that happened in Idaho, many questions and concerns are looming on whether there will be enough security.

After a recent attack took place at a pride event in Idaho, the Gateway Pride Association says they are more than ready to have their parade this upcoming Saturday.

As you may know, 31 people were arrested for conspiracy to riot at a pride event in Idaho.

Those arrested are from states across the nation including Washington, Idaho, Arkansas, Wyoming, and even Texas.

Here in Laredo, the Gateway Pride Association Secretary Mark Nix says the events in Idaho were very unfortunate.

However, he wants to assure the community that security will be the top priority for the event.

Nix says Laredo Police will be out and about patrolling the streets on their bikes and patrol units.

They expect hundreds of people to show up to the parade surpassing last year’s numbers.

The parade will start in front of the Tatangelo Parkway from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

