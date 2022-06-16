Shop Local
It’s a cruel summer

By Yolanda Villarreal
Jun. 16, 2022
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It really feels like this cruel summer is leaving us to fend for ourselves in the triple digit heat.

If you were expecting anything less than hot and sunny days, you are clearly mistaken.

On Thursday expect a high of 102 and lows in the mid-70s.

Not much is going to change over the next few days.

Expect to fluctuate from 100 to 102 possibly even 103 and lows in the upper 70s.

We could see a slight chance of rain make its way by Tuesday of next week, but it might dissipate by then.

As for Father’s Day, make sure to make dad some ice cold lemonade and take him to the beach or pool because it’s going to be a hot one!

