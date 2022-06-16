Shop Local
Kristina Hale no longer employed with the City of Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - There’s more staff shake ups going on at Laredo City Hall.

KGNS News has confirmed that Assistant City Manager Kristina Hale is no longer employed with the city.

Details have not been made available as of yet as to why or whether this was voluntary or not.

This is just the latest departure of a senior administrator at the city in the past several months.

We did contact Interim City Manager Keith Selman about the decision, he responded saying the city does not discuss personnel matters.

KGNS News will continue to bring you the latest developments on the story.

