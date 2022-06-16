Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police during car chase

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after allegedly firing shots at police officers during a high-speed chase in central Laredo.

Laredo Police have charged 50-year-old Hector Agustin Esparza in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. when officers spotted a beige Lincoln Town car that failed to stop at a stop sign near Marcella and Lyon.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and sent officers on a chase.

During the vehicle pursuit, Esparza allegedly discharged a firearm at the officers near the Sam’s Club Parking lot.

The car chase eventually came to an end when Esparza allegedly crashed into a blue Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Travis and Tilden Avenue.

Two people who were inside the Tahoe were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Esparza was arrested and taken to LPD headquarters for questioning.

Authorities seized a 40-caliber handgun in Esparza’s car and recovered several other pieces of evidence.

Esparza was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

