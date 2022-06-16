Mexican consulate in Laredo wants public to become community liaisons

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate in Laredo is trying to get Laredoans to become their community liaisons.

The ECCo (Elance Consular Comunitario) program aims to have community leaders and promoters become a network link to the consulate by letting the public know about their available services to those who need them.

The program is free and will be done virtually. At the end of the course, there will be one in-person class so that students can have closer access on how the consulate operates.

The Mexican consulate in Laredo’s Head of Community Affairs says, “We ask the community leaders to replicate the knowledge within their contacts. So hopefully, we have people that are more informed than before.”

This is not the first time the consulate has offered this course. However, the consulate urges those who have taken it before to go back since there have been changes to how the consulate operates.

The course runs from June 21 through July 7, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you’d like to take the course, send an email with your name and contact information to proyectoslar@sre.gob.mx

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.