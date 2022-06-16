Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Mexican consulate in Laredo wants public to become community liaisons

Mexican consulate in Laredo wants public to become community liaisons
Mexican consulate in Laredo wants public to become community liaisons(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate in Laredo is trying to get Laredoans to become their community liaisons.

The ECCo (Elance Consular Comunitario) program aims to have community leaders and promoters become a network link to the consulate by letting the public know about their available services to those who need them.

The program is free and will be done virtually. At the end of the course, there will be one in-person class so that students can have closer access on how the consulate operates.

The Mexican consulate in Laredo’s Head of Community Affairs says, “We ask the community leaders to replicate the knowledge within their contacts. So hopefully, we have people that are more informed than before.”

This is not the first time the consulate has offered this course. However, the consulate urges those who have taken it before to go back since there have been changes to how the consulate operates.

The course runs from June 21 through July 7, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you’d like to take the course, send an email with your name and contact information to proyectoslar@sre.gob.mx

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on Zapata Highway
Accident on Zapata Highway sends two to the hospital
Driver arrested after high-speed chase results in crash
Driver arrested after vehicle chase results in a crash on Tilden Avenue
UISD investigating threat made by student
UISD investigates alleged threat made by summer school student
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Luis Mario Cortez 18
Webb County Correctional officers seize drugs during booking

Latest News

File photo: Gateway City Pride Festival
Gateway City Pride Festival to return with increased security
Janeth Velez-Cobarrubias
Parent accused in connection to 3-year-old’s death back in 2018 appears in court
FDA votes in favor of approving Covid-19 vaccines for young children
Vaccines approved for younger age groups
FDA votes in favor of approving Covid-19 vaccines for young children