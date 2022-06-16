Parent accused in connection to 3-year-old’s death back in 2018 appears in court

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One of the two parents accused of the death a three-year-old boy back in 2018 appeared in court Thursday morning.

Janeth Velez-Cobarrubias was arraigned in the 111th District Court for her alleged role the death of her child back in 2018.

She and Reynaldo Cruz were arrested after Child Protective Services reported an injury that medical staff at a Corpus Christi hospital found to have been skull fractures.

The boy did not survive.

She is currently out on bond.

Jury selection for her case is set for October 17.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.