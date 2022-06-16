UISD adds new security position to police force; new interim police chief announced for the district

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In light of the recent events in Uvalde, the United Independent School District is taking extra precautions at all campuses and department offices. The district is adding an extra layer of security by creating the position of Director of Law Enforcement Safety/Security.

According to the district, this new position will be assigned to former UISD Chief of Police Ray Garner, who has nearly 50 years experience working in the field of law enforcement. Garner will work collaboratively with the new interim UISD Chief of Police, Aaron Salazar, and law enforcement personnel. Both Garner and Salazar will be supervised by UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez. Together, they will develop security and safety plans working collaboratively alongside the UISD Safety and Crisis Response Manager.

UISD says this will entail coordinating law enforcement drills on campuses, conducting safety and security audits, and cooperatively setting long and short term objectives for the UISD Police Force.

Superintendent David H. Gonzalez says, “Security is of the utmost importance at United ISD. We believe that this new collaborative effort will better enhance the safety of our students and employees, and by extension the community at large. We are United in safeguarding our children and workforce.”

United Independent School District’s new Interim Chief of Police Aaron Salazar was born and raised in Laredo. During his 29 years as a UISD employee, he has been part of the UISD police department for 24 years holding positions such as police officer, gang investigator, lieutenant, captain of field operations, and presently as Assistant Chief of Police.

UISD Interim Chief of Police Aaron Salazar (UISD)

