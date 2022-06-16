Recount for District 28 underway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The recount for the District 28 race is officially underway.

During the runoff election, it was determined that a total of 281 votes separated Jessica Cisneros from Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar took office in 2005 and has remained in the position since.

Cisneros has faced off against Cuellar before in 2020.

Last week, Cisneros filed for a recount.

When KGNS News reached out to Cuellar about his opponent’s request for a recount, he stated that, she has every right to ask for a recount, but she needs to move on.

The recount expected to end around 5 p.m.

The recount is streaming live for more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.