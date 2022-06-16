Webb County Sheriff’s Office offering active shooter training

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In light of recent events, a local law enforcement entity is educating the community on what to do if they ever encounter an active shooter scenario.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is offering its active shooter incident course.

The training is being offered to schools, churches, daycare centers, hospitals, restaurants, or private businesses.

Deputies will go over the proper procedures one should take during an active shooter situation.

They will also help you come up with an emergency action plan.

If you’re interested in requesting a training course, you can call Captain Alex Garcia or Captain Tony Tamez at (956) 523-4519 or (956) 523-4518.

