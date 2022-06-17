Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Alaska officials release new details on milk, sealant mix-up

The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.(Ben Hohenstatt | Ben Hohenstatt/The Juneau Empire via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — School district officials in Alaska investigating how students at a summer program were served floor sealant instead of milk say the two products were not on the same pallet as first believed.

Tuesday’s incident at a summer program in Juneau remains under investigation.

The Juneau School District says it now understands that in the spring of 2021, a pallet of sealant was mistakenly delivered to a food commodity warehouse at the same time as four pallets of shelf stable milk.

The district says the pallet of floor sealant remained untouched in storage with other food products until this week, when the district’s food service contractor “ran short on milk and sent staff to retrieve shelf stable milk.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Kristina Hale
Kristina Hale no longer employed with the City of Laredo
Two vehicle accident on Zapata Highway
Accident on Zapata Highway sends two to the hospital
Laredo couple Laura and Ivan welcomes four newborn babies
Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Santa Ursula
Laredo Police investigating shooting at gas station on Santa Ursula

Latest News

FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Montana governor faces criticism for vacationing during floods
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin arrives at Federal Court in Washington, Friday, June 17,...
Official in New Mexico election standoff avoids prison in Capitol riot
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas committee still trying to question Uvalde police
As the U.S. Senate struggles to agree on gun safety legislation, yet another act of violence...
Alabama community mourns church shooting as Senate debates gun bill