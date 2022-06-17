Congressman Cuellar announces federal funds for food programs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While many kids are out of school for summer vacation, some might not have access to the meals that the school initially provides.

In an effort to make sure no child goes hungry during the summer months; Congressman Henry Cuellar has announced federal funds that will provide meals to kids in Webb County.

Cuellar says over nine million dollars will be provided for summer meals. That means more money to keep these programs going.

This federal funding goes to the National School Lunch and the School Breakfast Program.

These two provide nutritionally balanced meals and low-cost or free lunches to children.

Cuellar says the money will go to local schools and non-profit organizations.

Last year, Webb County students received more than six million dollars’ worth of lunches and over two million dollars in breakfast meals.

However, Cuellar says Covid-19 has taught them to prepare for the unexpected.

Cuellar says “In the appropriation every year, I try to put money we’ve done. We’ve done 26 billion to now up to 28 billion dollars. The pandemic showed us that a lot of kids depend on this. We want to make sure that we work with the schools to have the money so that they can continue providing this aid.”

The funds will help the South Texas Food Bank and both UISD and LISD.

Summer meals can be served in a variety of settings like public and private non-profit, schools, libraries, community centers, food banks, childcare centers at summer camps and more.

