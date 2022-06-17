Democratic nominee chosen for Webb County Constable Precinct One

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nominee has been chosen to represent the Webb County Democratic Party in the constable precinct one election race in November.

On Wednesday night, the Webb County Democratic Party live streamed the interview process in finding their nominee for the race.

A total of eight candidates threw their hats into the ring but ultimately one stood out among the rest.

Guadalupe Gomez nabbed the title of Democratic nominee for the position.

Gomez currently serves on the Laredo ISD Board of Trustees.

Aside from his role of trustee, Gomez is also a chief court clerk for the Justice of the Peace Precinct One Place Two and was once a deputy constable for the Webb County Constable Precinct One office.

Gomez says he plans to continue with the tradition of excellence and community outreach that department has, and also get involved with our youth to motivate them to become part of the law enforcement community and community leaders as well.

A total of 15 precinct chairs for the area that the constable precinct one office represents were the ones who voted for the Democratic nominee.

The Webb County Republican Party and independent party can choose their own candidate to run against the Democratic nominee.

The Webb County Constable Precinct One seat became vacant when former precinct one Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigned from the position after more than 17 years in office.

He has plead guilty to federal charges relating to soliciting prostitution and is currently awaiting sentencing.

