Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Fourth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A fourth person is arrested in connection to the city’s seventh homicide of the year.

Laredo Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Gerardo Nino.

The juvenile was initially detained in Bexar County and then extradited to the Webb County Detention Center this week.

The incident happened on May 3 at around 3:54 a.m. after officers received a shot fired call at the intersection of N India Avenue and Guerrero Street.

While officers were searched the area, they heard a woman screaming that was coming from inside a home.

The woman stated that her son had been shot and was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced Nino dead at the scene.

So far, Laredo Police have arrested a 14-year-old Juvenile, 30-year-old Gerardo Rocha, 27-year-old Ashley Renea Guzman and now a 16-year-old in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Kristina Hale
Kristina Hale no longer employed with the City of Laredo
Two vehicle accident on Zapata Highway
Accident on Zapata Highway sends two to the hospital
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Man accused of firing shots during car chase
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police during car chase
UISD adds new security position to police force

Latest News

Fourth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022
Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day
Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day
Pride Fest returns with increased security
Gateway City Pride Festival to return with increased security
Man accused of firing shots at police during chase
Man accused of firing shots at police during car chase