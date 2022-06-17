Fourth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A fourth person is arrested in connection to the city’s seventh homicide of the year.

Laredo Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Gerardo Nino.

The juvenile was initially detained in Bexar County and then extradited to the Webb County Detention Center this week.

The incident happened on May 3 at around 3:54 a.m. after officers received a shot fired call at the intersection of N India Avenue and Guerrero Street.

While officers were searched the area, they heard a woman screaming that was coming from inside a home.

The woman stated that her son had been shot and was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced Nino dead at the scene.

So far, Laredo Police have arrested a 14-year-old Juvenile, 30-year-old Gerardo Rocha, 27-year-old Ashley Renea Guzman and now a 16-year-old in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

