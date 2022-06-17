Grandson in Miss. goes bald to support grandma undergoing cancer treatments

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A grandson in Mississippi is choosing to fight a battle with his grandmother she never saw coming. A simple act has reminded this grandmother she isn’t alone.

For three months, Francis Moore has received bill after bill.

“My children, they trying to pay my bills, and thank God for them,” Moore said.

This comes after tumors were found on Moore’s lungs and later was told those tumors turned into cancer.

“I didn’t know what stage it was until I went to Texas,” Moore said. “And when I went to Texas, Dr. Rubin told me that I was in stage 4.”

Moore began treatment in April of this year and eventually had to say goodbye to her hair, but she wasn’t the only one to go bald.

“I’m going to be here for her, she been there for me, so I can’t do nothing but try to fight it with her,” Ricardo Booth said, Moore’s grandson.

Booth took a trip to the barbershop with one goal in mind, to put a smile on his grandmother’s face during this difficult time.

“She always got on her wig, so when I saw it I, really, I had to double look,” Booth said. “I told her I was going to cut mine. So I went to Mr. Vate and I was playing with him and I was like, ‘I want the beard.’”

“He thought I was playing with him, being funny with him, then I was like, ‘Nah, like my grandma,’” Booth said. “You know that it brought tears to his eyes. So, he was ready to do it.”

Booth said a simple haircut is the least he could do as a token of appreciation for all his grandma has done for him.

“I wish I knew before,” Moore said. “I don’t want to cry. I don’t want to cry but I’m hurt, but I feel like if I knew early, early what was going on that I wouldn’t be in that much shape I’m in now.”

Moore said she had tumors on her lungs for two years before finding out. Since then, her daily medications have nearly doubled.

“I just say be there for her because I know my grandma was there for me,” Booth said. “She calls every day, so now I try to return that favor, you know. I try to come by in the morning, check on her, call and see if she is hungry or if she needs something.”

“Me and the twins, we just trying to keep it positive,” Booth said.

Moore said she’s not only thankful for her grandson but also for her sons, the church and work-family.

