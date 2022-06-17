Shop Local
Hale shares details on her departure from the City of Laredo

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first told you about the most recent staff shake-up at City Hall Thursday night.

After thorough research KGNS confirmed that Laredo Assistant City Manager Kristina Hale was no longer employed with the city.

Details have been limited, as many city officials refuse to publicly address the situation.

KGNS has been in contact with Hale through text message but what she says that her departure is punishment for trying to speak out against problems she’s encountered.

According to Hale, the decision came after she reported what she calls ongoing acts of retaliation and unfair treatment against some of the city’s tenured and hardworking employees. Among them, purchasing manager Miguel Pescador.

Hale says Pescador recently filed a grievance against Deputy City Manager of Laredo Rosario Cabello.

Hale alleges that the situation was grossly mishandled, so Pescador asked her for guidance on filing an ethics complaint since she had served as the city’s ethic’s compliance officer for ten years.

She adds that the complaint filed against Cabello and recently appointed HR Director Linda Teniente was wrongly mishandled and she believes this may have eventually led to her termination.

Hale says other city employees with relevant information have been retaliated against as well.

We reached out to Pescador to confirm the complaint exists and he confirmed that it did.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll have Pescador’s statement.

Hale started her career with the City of Laredo is 2007. Before being named the assistant city manager, Hale served as the city attorney for roughly three years.

File photo: Kristina Hale
