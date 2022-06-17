Shop Local
Laredo organizations reach out to homeless community during extreme heat

Laredo organizations help homeless community
Laredo organizations help homeless community(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Summer officially begins next week but the heat in south Texas has been with us for weeks.

As we continue to venture into the dog days of summer, the weather can get unbearable.

To prevent the homeless community from falling ill to heat exhaustion, several organizations around town took the time to reach out to those in need.

Organizations like the Bethany House, Scan, and Border Region came together to let those without a home know about the resources they provide and that they are available if they are in dire need of assistance.

Esmeralda Suarez with Bethany House says her work consists of searching for people under the bridges and sewers, offering them the services, try to bring them to the shelter and as soon as she gets a client, she refers them to the right people who can offer more assistance, so they can eventually put them back into society.

Bethany House says H-E-B donated backpacks with food and toiletries

According to the city, the count of people without a fixed residence is at about 400 here in Laredo.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

