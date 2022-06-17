Laredo Police investigating shooting at gas station on Santa Ursula

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that happened in central Laredo Thursday night.

The incident was reported at around 9:30 p.m. near a gas station at 2002 Santa Ursula.

Several law enforcement units were seen at the gas station after shots were allegedly fired in the area.

According to a witness at the scene, two men were arguing in the parking lot which escalated into one of the men pulling out a gun and firing it.

Authorities confirmed that a shooting took place, but no victims or suspects were identified.

Police say all hospitals were checked, but no one was treated for any injuries.

