Mexican Consulate invites community to popular mariachi concert

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mariachi group that is known for being one of the best in the world is making a pit-stop in Laredo.

The Consulate of Mexico in Laredo and the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo are inviting everyone to enjoy a night full of music performed by the Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan.

The group got its start back in 1897 and since then they’ve toured the world sharing Mexican folklore and culture.

Fernanda Uribe with the Mexican Consulate says, Consul Juan Carlos Mendoza is interested in promoting all events that are related to the bilateral relationship of Mexico and the United States.

The consulate invites local families on both sides of the border to watch the mariachi band as they celebrate their 125 anniversary.

The concert will take place on Friday July 8th at the Sames Auto Arena.

