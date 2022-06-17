Mother Nature cranking up the heat this Father’s Day!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend you are going to want to keep dad from cooking out outdoors because it’s going to be a hot one and it’s going to be Father’s Day!

On Friday we’ll start the day a little fresh and breezy in the low 70s but that heat will pick up to a high of 101.

Expect nothing but a clear and sunny Father’s Day weekend for Saturday and Sunday.

If anything, treat dad with a trip to the beach this weekend because it’s going to be hot!

As we make are way into the official dog days of summer, temperatures will get as high as 102, and 103 degrees with little to no relief in sight.

Keep in mind this is just the start of the summer season and we’ll remain in the summer season until September.

