Eighth Grader of the Month
Nonprofit group strives to Keep Laredo Beautiful

Local group cleans up Laredo park
Local group cleans up Laredo park
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo park is nice and tidy just in time for families to enjoy during the summer.

Slaughter Park got a makeover on Friday morning thanks to the nonprofit organization Keep Laredo Beautiful.

The event brought out 50 volunteers to the yard to pick up trash and clean the hiking trial.

The group invites volunteers of all ages and anyone needing community service hours to join the cleanup initiatives they host around the city.

Executive director Ruby Miranda says the goal of group is to keep the city beautiful through cleanups, beautification, and planting trees, gardens, and all that beautiful stuff; and educating the community on what Keep Laredo Beautiful goals are.

Thanks to the great turnout of volunteers the cleanup ended early and the group collected 1.39 tons of trash.

Organizations like the National Guard and Border Patrol also joined volunteers to beautify Slaughter Park.

