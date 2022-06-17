Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.(Garden City Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Kristina Hale
Kristina Hale no longer employed with the City of Laredo
Two vehicle accident on Zapata Highway
Accident on Zapata Highway sends two to the hospital
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Man accused of firing shots during car chase
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police during car chase
UISD adds new security position to police force

Latest News

Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
Laredo couple Laura and Ivan welcomes four newborn babies
Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Fathers Day
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms