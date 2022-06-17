Shop Local
T-Mobile offering discount at the pump

(KGNS)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - T-Mobile is offering some help to pay for gas this summer.

The wireless carrier is taking 25-cents off a gallon for its customers at participating Shell gas stations.

This will likely be attractive to people hitting the road for vacation as Friday’s national average for gas is five dollars, that’s according to A.A.A.

T-Mobile also has perks for those who are hoping to take to the skies this summer.

It’s handing out free streaming and connectivity on flights.

These offers are scheduled to start June 21.

