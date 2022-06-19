Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Border Patrol finds $60K of meth hidden in children’s car seats

A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Border Patrol caught a suspect trying to smuggle 27 pounds of methamphetamine in children’s car seats.

A K-9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The male suspect, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested in Murrieta, California, on Wednesday.

The driver of the car and the narcotics were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce for prosecution.

While the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol agents, the four children and their mother were released.

It’s not clear if they knew they were being used as mules to smuggle drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo couple Laura and Ivan welcomes four newborn babies
Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day
Kristina Hale ya NO es Empleada de la ciudad de Laredo
Former Laredo Asst. City Manager calls termination ‘punishment’
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Santa Ursula
Laredo Police investigating shooting at gas station on Santa Ursula
Teen arrested in connection to Laredo's seventh homicide
Fourth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022
File photo: Kristina Hale
Kristina Hale no longer employed with the City of Laredo

Latest News

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are...
Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face
Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
Fifth Arrest in Connection to 7th Homicide of the Year
Fifth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store