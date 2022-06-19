Shop Local
Fifth person arrested in connection to Laredo's seventh homicide of 2022

Laredo Police arrest fifth person in connection to Gerardo Niño’s Murder
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fifth person is arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of the year.

On Saturday, June 18 the Laredo Police Department shared that they had charged 21-year-old Carlos Valero with the murder of Gerardo Niño.

Police tell KGNS Valero was already at the Webb County Jail when he was served with the warrants on Friday, June 17th for unrelated charges.

As of right today there are five people charged with Niño’s murder.

The shooting initially occurred on Tuesday, May 3 at the eighteen hundred block of north India.

So far, Laredo Police have arrested 21-year-old Carlos Vela, a 14-year-old Juvenile, 30-year-old Gerardo Rocha, 27-year-old Ashley Renea Guzman, and a 16-year-old in the case.

The investigation of the case remains ongoing by the Laredo Police.

