Fifth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fifth person is arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of the year.

On Saturday, June 18 the Laredo Police Department shared that they had charged 21-year-old Carlos Valero with the murder of Gerardo Niño.

Police tell KGNS Valero was already at the Webb County Jail when he was served with the warrants on Friday, June 17th for unrelated charges.

As of right today there are five people charged with Niño’s murder.

The shooting initially occurred on Tuesday, May 3 at the eighteen hundred block of north India.

So far, Laredo Police have arrested 21-year-old Carlos Vela, a 14-year-old Juvenile, 30-year-old Gerardo Rocha, 27-year-old Ashley Renea Guzman, and a 16-year-old in the case.

The investigation of the case remains ongoing by the Laredo Police.

You can click here to learn about the previous article related to this story

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.