Laredo Celebrates Pride Month

Downtown Laredo celebrates pride month with an event.
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens gather in Downtown Laredo to celebrate pride month.

Rainbow flags flew high in Downtown Laredo on Saturday as the Gateway Pride Association celebrated the L-G-B-T plus community. The festival started at two this afternoon and the parade followed at 8 p.m. on Iturbide Street.

Jorge Quijano president of Gateway Pride Association said more events are scheduled.

“So yes we have the comedy show on Friday, June 24th We have the fashion show on the 25th, which is at Cultura, we have the paws with Pride at Golondrinas,” said Jorge Quijano.

This is the second year in a row the association celebrated pride.

