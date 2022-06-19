The Laredo Heat Womens team makes Home debut

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The Laredo Heat women’s team made their home debut against Houston Futsal FC. A back and fourth game in the first 45 minutes as both team had several chances to open up the score board.

With a goal from Houston in the 46th minute the Laredo Heat lose their first ever home game as a part of the WSPL.

Despite the result The Heat showed ability to beat their rival on the wings with several chances coming off through balls that showed Laredo’s speed in the mid field, while also showing how comfortable their midfield is with the ball on their feet. On the defensive side of things The heat dealt with some mis communication at times but the back line and the keeper made up for it on the fly and were able to keep their goal un touched throughout the first 45 minutes

They will begin preparations in the next following days for their game against Austin Roots Fc on July 2nd in the TAMIU Soccer Complex

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.