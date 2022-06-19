Shop Local
Laredo Man taken to hospital after near drowning incident

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is in critical condition after nearly drowning early Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 1:56 a.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the 300 block of New Castle.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been taken out of a pool by a friend.

The patient was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

