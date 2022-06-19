Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
LPD: Two women approached by man

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising the community about a couple of incidents where two women who were allegedly approached by a man.

The first incident happened on Saturday, June 18 at around 7a.m. when a woman was waking in the Concord Hills area.

The second woman said that her incident happened near Ryan and Maryland.

Both incidents are under investigation and the police department has increased officer presence in both areas.

In both incidents, the women were not physically injured and did not require medical attention; however, authorities are advising community members to be safe when exercising outside.

Laredo Police recommend to exercise in groups, especially during the early morning or evening hours, and always be aware of your surroundings.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or if there is another incident that you would like to report, you can contact the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

