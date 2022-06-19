Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer was at a popular downtown event when he was assaulted.

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are calling a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, investigators say the mayor is doing fine.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits.

Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee to replace him, survived an apparent assassination attempt in February.

On Twitter, Greenberg sent well wishes to Fischer saying, “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo couple Laura and Ivan welcomes four newborn babies
Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day
Kristina Hale ya NO es Empleada de la ciudad de Laredo
Former Laredo Asst. City Manager calls termination ‘punishment’
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Santa Ursula
Laredo Police investigating shooting at gas station on Santa Ursula
Teen arrested in connection to Laredo's seventh homicide
Fourth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022
File photo: Kristina Hale
Kristina Hale no longer employed with the City of Laredo

Latest News

A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Border Patrol finds $60K of meth hidden in children’s car seats
Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
Fifth Arrest in Connection to 7th Homicide of the Year
Fifth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store