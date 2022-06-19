Two injured in north Laredo accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two people are injured after a major vehicle accident in north Laredo.

The accident happened on McPherson and Monaco Boulevard on Saturday afternoon at around 6 p.m.

Video shows a blue vehicle severely damaged and a black truck in the middle of the intersection.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department says two people were injured, one was a man in his early 20s and another was a man in his late 30s.

Both were transported to Doctors Hospital.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.