Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Two injured in north Laredo accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two people are injured after a major vehicle accident in north Laredo.

The accident happened on McPherson and Monaco Boulevard on Saturday afternoon at around 6 p.m.

Video shows a blue vehicle severely damaged and a black truck in the middle of the intersection.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department says two people were injured, one was a man in his early 20s and another was a man in his late 30s.

Both were transported to Doctors Hospital.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo couple Laura and Ivan welcomes four newborn babies
Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day
Kristina Hale ya NO es Empleada de la ciudad de Laredo
Former Laredo Asst. City Manager calls termination ‘punishment’
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Santa Ursula
Laredo Police investigating shooting at gas station on Santa Ursula
Teen arrested in connection to Laredo's seventh homicide
Fourth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022
File photo: Kristina Hale
Kristina Hale no longer employed with the City of Laredo

Latest News

HALE SPEAKS ON TERMINATION
HALE SPEAKS ON TERMINATION
Nonprofit group strives to Keep Laredo Beautiful
Laredo organizations reach out to homeless community during extreme heat
Laredo organizations reach out to homeless community during extreme heat
Mexican Consulate invites community to popular mariachi concert