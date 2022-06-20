Beat the heat at Lake Casa Blanca

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although the extreme heat has been with us for several weeks, the first official day of summer is on Tuesday, June 21.

If you are looking for a way to enjoy the great outdoors, Laredo’s only state park has several activities for the community.

From fishing, swimming, and boating this is the time of year many head out to the lake!

Lake Casa Blanca Park Interpreter Sydney Blackwell says during the summer they offer many free programs to visitors.

Blackwell says, “We have night hikes we do birding programs we’ll do reptile programs will definitely do things in the water and try to cool off a little bit.”

Blackwell says there are some programs that community members enjoy more than others.

“Birding programs do really well which I’m really happy about we are actually going to do one of those this upcoming Sunday. That’s going to start at 9 a.m. we meet at the boating ramp restroom we have binoculars that you can borrow to learn how to go bird watching”, said Blackwell.

She says these programs are available for people; however, there are some programs more suitable for younger kids like the fishing program.

Since these programs are popular and successful, they bring larger crowds to the park.

That’s why Lake Casa Blanca Park Assistant Superintendent Querubin Guerra says they are implementing a leave to trace program to keep the park clean.

Guerra says, “Pick up all your trash don’t leave anything behind wild animals a hold of any trash that is left behind and cause some concern for wildlife.”

They ask the public to bring a trash bag to dispose of all it properly.

“We ask that you take care of it and that you come and join us in any of our programs that are offered throughout the summer be safe and conscious use of whatever safety water safety rules that we have in place.”

The entrance to Lake Casa Blanca is four dollars for children 13 and older and free for children 12 and under.

Blackwell adds that every Saturday she goes live on the Lake Casa Blanca Facebook page and answers questions about the park.

