Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

CDC signs off on covid vaccines for children six months and older

Local clinics receive first wave of covid vaccines for kids
Local clinics receive first wave of covid vaccines for kids(KGNS)
By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Clinics across the country will receive the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines for children six months and older, that includes clinics in Laredo.

Now, the formula in Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are not the same, so the question now is how does a parent decide which is right for their child?’

Former Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says, it should be up to the child’s pediatrician provider, so the parents don’t have to decide which vaccine their child should take.

Dr. Trevino goes on to say that the doctor will decide for their parent and see if there are any underlying health conditions the child may have.

Because the formula is different in each of the vaccinations, the dosage required is different, as is the age.

The Pfizer vaccine is for kids six months to four years of age which is a three-dose vaccine, the first two given three weeks apart, with the third dose after two months.

Meanwhile, the Moderna vaccine is for kids six months to five years old and a two-dose vaccine given four weeks apart.

Dr. Trevino will be holding vaccine drives in his clinic as well as at the outlet mall.

For dates and times, you can call (956) 489-4027.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police Department
LPD: Two women approached by man
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Laredo Man taken to hospital after near drowning incident
Two people injured in north Laredo accident
Two injured in north Laredo accident
Fifth Arrest in Connection to 7th Homicide of the Year
Fifth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022
30-year-old Roberto Jonathan Mendez.
Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Memorial banner sent to Uvalde, TX memorial site
Texas House expects to issue a preliminary investigative report on Uvalde Shooting by July
File photo: Laredo City Council
City Council to appoint Laredo City Attorney
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Enjoy your summer at Lake Casa Blanca
Beat the heat at Lake Casa Blanca