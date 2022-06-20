CDC signs off on covid vaccines for children six months and older

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Clinics across the country will receive the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines for children six months and older, that includes clinics in Laredo.

Now, the formula in Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are not the same, so the question now is how does a parent decide which is right for their child?’

Former Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says, it should be up to the child’s pediatrician provider, so the parents don’t have to decide which vaccine their child should take.

Dr. Trevino goes on to say that the doctor will decide for their parent and see if there are any underlying health conditions the child may have.

Because the formula is different in each of the vaccinations, the dosage required is different, as is the age.

The Pfizer vaccine is for kids six months to four years of age which is a three-dose vaccine, the first two given three weeks apart, with the third dose after two months.

Meanwhile, the Moderna vaccine is for kids six months to five years old and a two-dose vaccine given four weeks apart.

Dr. Trevino will be holding vaccine drives in his clinic as well as at the outlet mall.

For dates and times, you can call (956) 489-4027.

