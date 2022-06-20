City Council to appoint Laredo City Attorney

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After five months without an official city attorney for Laredo, the interim city manager is set to announce his selection to the Laredo City Council.

On Tuesday, during the City Council meeting, Keith Selman will appoint his choice for the city attorney.

The position was last filed by Sylvia Borunda-Firth who only served as an interim.

She resigned back in March after only seven weeks on the job.

Prior to Borunda-Firth, Dean Roggia held the title but only for three months.

Additionally, the Laredo City Council will discuss the future city attorney’s duties and contractual terms but only behind closed doors.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.