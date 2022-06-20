Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
City of Laredo to discuss special election for Binational Park funding

Commissioners get a glimpse of Binational Park Project
Commissioners get a glimpse of Binational Park Project
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A city project along the Rio Grande may need to go to the voters for funding.

On Tuesday, there will be request for Laredo City Council to consider a special election for the funding of the Binational River Park Project.

Recently, the city, Webb County, and their Mexican counterparts held a workshop on the project.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says there were many questions about how the project will be funded.

Saenz goes on to say they will need to get grants from the federal government, but it wouldn’t cover the entire cost.

He says locals will have to put a matching contribution.

