Coronavirus cases on the rise in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Ten days ago, the City of Laredo announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had re-categorized the city’s Covid-19 risk level, moving the city up from low-risk to medium risk.

This based on an increase in positive Covid-19 cases since the start of the month.

When trying to search for the City of Laredo’s latest covid numbers, you might hit a couple of roadblocks.

While both Laredo hospitals include a link to the CDC’s website, the information provided is a general overview.

After a thorough search, KGNS was able to find a snapshot of percentage results of patients who tested positive for on a weekly basis, it showed us going from 27.53 percent to 37.22 percent in just one week.

Dr. Victor Trevino says the percentages are reflective on what he is seeing at his clinic.

Trevino says, “Hospitalizations are up, we already have around nine, we hover around nine and ten, but we’re seeing people now getting intubated again, and we hadn’t seen that in a long time.”

Health experts have said that new variants would cause this which is more of a reason to get vaccinated and continue getting vaccinated against Covid-19 that includes getting a booster shot.

Dr. Trevino says the reason for the booster is that after a certain number of months, the antibody in the body starts going down from the vaccines, so they need to keep that up to date.

As the coronavirus continues to rear its ugly head, Dr. Trevino says it may be time once again for the community to see those city-wide numbers.

Dr. Trevino says Laredo continues to be medically underserved which is why it’s important to stay up to date with the latest numbers.

