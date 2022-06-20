Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Dartmouth to eliminate loans for undergraduate students

In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus...
In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H.(AP Photo/Jim Cole)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The president of Dartmouth College says the school is removing all federal and institutional loans from its undergraduate financial aid awards and replacing them with expanded scholarship grants, beginning with the current summer term.

Currently, Dartmouth undergraduates from families with an annual income of $125,000 or less who possess typical assets are offered need-based aid without a required loan component.

Dartmouth is now removing the loan requirement for undergraduates from families with annual income of more than $125,000 who receive need-based financial aid.

This will decrease the debt burden for hundreds of middle-income Dartmouth students and their families by an average of $22,000 over four years.

Dartmouth is joining Ivy League peers Brown University, Columbia University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University in adopting no-loan policies, The Dartmouth newspaper reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police Department
LPD: Two women approached by man
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Laredo Man taken to hospital after near drowning incident
Two people injured in north Laredo accident
Two injured in north Laredo accident
Fifth Arrest in Connection to 7th Homicide of the Year
Fifth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022
Kristina Hale ya NO es Empleada de la ciudad de Laredo
Former Laredo Asst. City Manager calls termination ‘punishment’

Latest News

President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids
FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college...
College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded
Isaac Garza pushes to shoot film in Laredo
Laredo filmmaker aims to shoot movie in Gateway City
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Uncommon surgery saves dad’s life