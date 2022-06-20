Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Fire damages central Laredo home

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home sustains severe structural damage after a fire nearly consumes the garage area.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the 5400 block of Alabama Avenue for a fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story house fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters rushed to put the fires out without injuries and before it caused further damage to any other buildings.

The blaze is currently under investigation.

