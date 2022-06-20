Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Jennifer Lozano Ranked Amongst the Best

By Gilberto Obregon
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Jennifer Lozano went to compete in the World Championships in Turkey she got there as  the number boxer in the United States for the 50kg (110 lbs) division. Before that “La Traviesa” as she’s known fought and competed in the Continental Championships in Ecuador where she came out on top. Winning that competition placed her as the number one boxer in North and South America..

A couple of days ago the world rankings came out and Lozano saw her name inside the top ten in the number eight position.

Lozano told me she did not get the result she wanted in Turkey but she feels as if her journey to the 2024 Olympics is just starting. She also said that she is proud to be able to represent the city of Laredo around the world.

