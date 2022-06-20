Laredo filmmaker aims to shoot movie in Gateway City

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Isaac Garza a Laredo native filmmaker is hoping to bring his new project to the Gateway City.

Garza is known for his award-winning HBO Latinx film called “Pepito”.

Garza spoke about his new project called “The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet”.

Garza says this new short film is based on his personal life experience.

“He asked me to prove to him that I can’t play trumpet. I cannot to the thing. And it kind of escalated it went into a bigger conversation that we had. That provided a lot of growth for us in our relationship. So the film is loosely based on that very fictionalized and dramatized and has more style”, said Garza.

He says he wants to film the movie in Laredo; however, this will cost $50,000 more in addition to the $25,000 grant Garza received from HBO and Warner Media.

He went before council to help with the cost.

Two city council members gave $5,000

The project would still need $30,000.

