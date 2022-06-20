Last day of spring but we’ve been on summer mode for months

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - June 20th is the last official day of spring as we prepare to ring out the bells for the summer season!

Truth be told, we’ve been on summer mode since May.

On Monday we’ll start our morning nice and breezy in the low-70s and see a high of about 102 degrees.

Ironically enough things will cool down just a bit in the 90s on Tuesday for our first official day of summer, but let’s be honest, that is still hot!

As for the rest of the first week of summer, get ready for nothing bot triple digits at 102, 103 and even 105!

This heat will continue to stay with us possibly until September.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, wear sunblock and stay cool!

