Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Last day of spring but we’ve been on summer mode for months

Last day of spring
Last day of spring(KGNS)
By Lorena Ibarra
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - June 20th is the last official day of spring as we prepare to ring out the bells for the summer season!

Truth be told, we’ve been on summer mode since May.

On Monday we’ll start our morning nice and breezy in the low-70s and see a high of about 102 degrees.

Ironically enough things will cool down just a bit in the 90s on Tuesday for our first official day of summer, but let’s be honest, that is still hot!

As for the rest of the first week of summer, get ready for nothing bot triple digits at 102, 103 and even 105!

This heat will continue to stay with us possibly until September.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, wear sunblock and stay cool!

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police Department
LPD: Two women approached by man
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Laredo Man taken to hospital after near drowning incident
Two people injured in north Laredo accident
Two injured in north Laredo accident
Fifth Arrest in Connection to 7th Homicide of the Year
Fifth person arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide of 2022
Kristina Hale ya NO es Empleada de la ciudad de Laredo
Former Laredo Asst. City Manager calls termination ‘punishment’

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
Mother Nature cranking up the heat this Father’s Day!
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
14th Day in a Row >100F, More to Come
It’s a cruel summer!
It’s a cruel summer!
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Tropical Heat Will Continue